fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

Bill for sanctions on Georgian deputies presented in US Congress today

messenger vk-black email copy print

US sanctions on Georgian deputies

POLITICO reports that today, May 20th, a bill will be introduced in the US Congress, proposing asset freezes and visa bans for Georgian government representatives who supported the “foreign agents” bill (Transparency of Foreign Influence Law).

According to the draft bill reviewed by POLITICO, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” is increasingly aligning itself with the Russian Federation within a “growingly illiberal turn.”

The bill also emphasizes that Tbilisi openly attacks American and other Western democracy-promoting organizations, as well as local and international civil society, while simultaneously fostering growing ties with Russia and China.

As part of efforts to “defend and ensure democracy,” the bill proposes sanctions against government officials and other individuals who “undermine or damage democracy, human rights, or security in Georgia.” Sanctions include visa bans for politicians and their families responsible for adopting the “Russian-style foreign agents law.”

“The sanctions will also target Georgian law enforcement agencies and security services that suppressed protests against the law. In response to tens of thousands taking to the streets, authorities used tear gas and water cannons, beat and detained activists and opposition politicians,” the article states.

POLITICO writes that Joe Wilson, a member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee and chairman of the Helsinki Commission, will present the bill to Congress today. Its provisions will require top US officials to inform Congress about “nodes of illegitimate political influence, kleptocracy, and elite corruption in Georgia,” as well as alleged Russian and Chinese intelligence assets operating in the country.

On May 18, the Helsinki Commission announced that on June 4, 2024, hearings will be held on “Supporting Georgia’s Sovereignty and Democracy.”

The hearings will involve former US Ambassador to Georgia William Courtney, former Georgian Ambassador to the European Union Natalia Sabanadze, and Euro-Integration program manager at the Open Society Foundation – Georgia, Vano Chkhikvadze.

Officials from the European Union have already made it abundantly clear that the full enactment of such legislation will torpedo the country’s EU membership aspirations. And the European Parliament has signaled that certain privileges that Georgia enjoys with the EU, including visa liberalization, could be put at risk as a result.

In the United States, Congress and the State Department have vowed to protect and support the Georgian people’s overwhelming and long-standing democratic and Euro-Atlantic choice, including potentially through targeted individual visa bans, financial sanctions, reconsidering aid packages, and other measures. By all accounts, the Georgian Dream government is dragging a pro-democracy and pro-west population towards Moscow against their will, and is willing to accrue great harm to the country in that quest,” the Helsinki Commission reminds.

Most read

1

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary May 13-17, 2024

2

Medical insurance required for trips to Georgia starting from June 1st

3

Georgia's PM on the 'foreign agents' bill, sanctions, and the 'global party of war'

4

Azerbaijanis return to Karabakh: Who can relocate and how? Answers to 8 questions

5

What will Georgians choose: their past embodied by Abkhazia or a European future? Opinion

6

Moscow and Tbilisi discussed transitioning cash transactions to rubles and lari

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews