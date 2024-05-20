Georgian deputy's revelations about the 'Global War Party' shocked a British journalist

Georgian Dream and the ‘Global War Party’

Georgian Dream party Deputy Mariam Lashkhi appeared on the British podcast The News Agents and stated that the so-called ‘Global War Party’ is a ‘force akin to the Freemasons’ that influences the world. According to Lashkhi, she doesn’t know exactly who is part of this group, but her party members have evidence of a conspiracy aimed at involving the West and Georgia in war.

The ‘Global War Party’ is a mysterious international organization often mentioned by the Georgian government in their speeches. According to their version, influential Western politicians are involved in this powerful organization, interested in prolonging the war in Ukraine as long as possible and spreading it to other countries. However, none of the Georgian politicians adhering to this conspiracy theory, including Mariam Lashkhi, can name a single specific member of the ‘Global War Party’ and are not eager to provide the supposedly existing ‘facts.’

The latest episode of The News Agents podcast focused on the recently adopted ‘foreign agents’ law in Georgia and the ongoing protests against it.

One of the podcast hosts, Lewis Goodall, emphasized that much of the interview with the Georgian deputy did not air, and that the journalist himself was stunned. What Lashkhi said was shocking to him, ‘regardless of whether she believes what she says or not.’