fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

Georgian deputy's revelations about the 'Global War Party' shocked a British journalist

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian Dream and the ‘Global War Party’

Georgian Dream party Deputy Mariam Lashkhi appeared on the British podcast The News Agents and stated that the so-called ‘Global War Party’ is a ‘force akin to the Freemasons’ that influences the world. According to Lashkhi, she doesn’t know exactly who is part of this group, but her party members have evidence of a conspiracy aimed at involving the West and Georgia in war.

The ‘Global War Party’ is a mysterious international organization often mentioned by the Georgian government in their speeches. According to their version, influential Western politicians are involved in this powerful organization, interested in prolonging the war in Ukraine as long as possible and spreading it to other countries.

However, none of the Georgian politicians adhering to this conspiracy theory, including Mariam Lashkhi, can name a single specific member of the ‘Global War Party’ and are not eager to provide the supposedly existing ‘facts.’

The latest episode of The News Agents podcast focused on the recently adopted ‘foreign agents’ law in Georgia and the ongoing protests against it.

One of the podcast hosts, Lewis Goodall, emphasized that much of the interview with the Georgian deputy did not air, and that the journalist himself was stunned. What Lashkhi said was shocking to him, ‘regardless of whether she believes what she says or not.’

Most read

1

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary May 13-17, 2024

2

Medical insurance required for trips to Georgia starting from June 1st

3

Georgia's PM on the 'foreign agents' bill, sanctions, and the 'global party of war'

4

Azerbaijanis return to Karabakh: Who can relocate and how? Answers to 8 questions

5

What will Georgians choose: their past embodied by Abkhazia or a European future? Opinion

6

Moscow and Tbilisi discussed transitioning cash transactions to rubles and lari

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews