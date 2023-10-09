fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian opposition demands parliament pass resolution against Russian base in Abkhazia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Resolution on Russian base in Abkhazia

The Georgian opposition is demanding from the Parliament a resolution prepared by it against the establishment of a Russian naval base in Abkhazia. The resolution is authored by representatives of the opposition, the parliamentary political group “For Georgia“, and independent MP Teona Akubardia.

“The draft resolution strongly condemns Russia’s occupation, militarization and aggressive actions aimed at annexation of Georgia’s sovereign regions – Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region – a new expression of which is the decision to open a permanent Russian naval base in the port of Ochamchire in Abkhazia, as well as the attempt to integrate Abkhazia into the International. Russian-Belarusian Union.”

Key points of the resolution:


● This decision [to establish a Russian base] poses a direct threat to Georgia’s national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and poses a serious challenge to the security of the wider Black Sea region and the Euro-Atlantic space as a whole.

The draft resolution calls on the civilized world to restrain Russia’s aggressive policy and to stand by the fundamental principles of international law.

● [Resolution] Calls on the Russian Federation to immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its armed and security forces from the territory of Georgia.

● Calls on the Government of Georgia to take timely and effective steps to mitigate the risks resulting from the decision to permanently station a Russian naval base in Abkhazia and to respond to Russia’s aggressive actions, both domestically and in the foreign policy arena.

The draft resolution also calls on the international community, Georgia’s strategic partners and friendly States to take a firm, united stance against Russia’s policy of occupation, militarization and annexation, as such a stance is the only way forward for Georgia’s democratic, secure and peaceful development and will also contribute to the strengthening of common Euro-Atlantic security.

Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania told Russian media outlet Izvestia that a permanent Russian naval base will be established in the Abkhazian port of Ochamchira.

“We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent basing point of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchire district.

All this is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and serves the interests of Russia and Abkhazia, and security is the most important factor.”

Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba reacted to the statement, saying that the decision to establish the base was made long ago.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses “concern” about this and notes that such actions are a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

Most read

1

Baku's other offensive: Azerbaijan expands its influence in the Balkans

2

"Iranian Armed Forces will react if Baku seizes corridor in Armenia". Opinion from Yerevan

3

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 2-6 October, 2023

4

France to provide military equipment to Armenia. Unexpected statement in Yerevan

5

"Granada annulled the 2020 trilateral declaration". Opinion from Yerevan

6

What do the US and EU want in the South Caucasus? View from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews