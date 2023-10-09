Georgian opposition demands parliament pass resolution against Russian base in Abkhazia

Resolution on Russian base in Abkhazia

The Georgian opposition is demanding from the Parliament a resolution prepared by it against the establishment of a Russian naval base in Abkhazia. The resolution is authored by representatives of the opposition, the parliamentary political group “For Georgia“, and independent MP Teona Akubardia.

“The draft resolution strongly condemns Russia’s occupation, militarization and aggressive actions aimed at annexation of Georgia’s sovereign regions – Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region – a new expression of which is the decision to open a permanent Russian naval base in the port of Ochamchire in Abkhazia, as well as the attempt to integrate Abkhazia into the International. Russian-Belarusian Union.”

Key points of the resolution:



● This decision [to establish a Russian base] poses a direct threat to Georgia’s national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and poses a serious challenge to the security of the wider Black Sea region and the Euro-Atlantic space as a whole.

The draft resolution calls on the civilized world to restrain Russia’s aggressive policy and to stand by the fundamental principles of international law.

● [Resolution] Calls on the Russian Federation to immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its armed and security forces from the territory of Georgia.

● Calls on the Government of Georgia to take timely and effective steps to mitigate the risks resulting from the decision to permanently station a Russian naval base in Abkhazia and to respond to Russia’s aggressive actions, both domestically and in the foreign policy arena.

The draft resolution also calls on the international community, Georgia’s strategic partners and friendly States to take a firm, united stance against Russia’s policy of occupation, militarization and annexation, as such a stance is the only way forward for Georgia’s democratic, secure and peaceful development and will also contribute to the strengthening of common Euro-Atlantic security.

Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania told Russian media outlet Izvestia that a permanent Russian naval base will be established in the Abkhazian port of Ochamchira.

“We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent basing point of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchire district.

All this is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and serves the interests of Russia and Abkhazia, and security is the most important factor.”

Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba reacted to the statement, saying that the decision to establish the base was made long ago.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses “concern” about this and notes that such actions are a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.