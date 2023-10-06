

Opinion of Vakhtang Kapanadze

Major General Vakhtang Kapanadze, advisor of the Geocase analytical center, claims that the Russian naval base in Ochamchira may become a legitimate target for Ukraine. He told about it in the program “Round Table”.

Vakhtang Kapanadze: “Ochamchira is about 35 kilometers from Anaklia. This will multiply fire capabilities of the Russian occupation troops deployed in Abkhazia.

The base in Ochamchira is an absolutely legitimate target. We can consider a similar situation – Transnistria. There is also a Russian base there, but until Ukraine is struck from this base, Ukraine will not strike at it. After the base is “activated” it will definitely strike back. And a similar situation will probably develop with the base in Ochamchire.

In my opinion, it is not necessary to shoot from Ochamchira, a ship can go to the sea and from there launch a missile towards Ukraine. In this case, any ship that will strike towards Ukraine, or will participate in hostilities, or will be stationed in the Ochamchira region – is a legitimate target for the armed forces of Ukraine.

The deployment of the base is a show of force by Russia against the backdrop of escalating discussions about the construction of the port of Anaklia in Georgia.

Nothing prevented Russia from bringing ships to, say, Abkhazia. But there is a political factor and a military factor here”.

According to Aslan Bzhania, a permanent Russian naval base will be established in Ochamchire. Bzhania said in an interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia.

“On the day of our holiday [in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Day of Victory in the Georgian-Abkhazian war of 1992-1993 and Abkhazia’s independence day, which was celebrated on September 30] a small missile ship came to us, we went aboard – a very modern vessel with serious combat capabilities. We signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent stationing point for the Russian Navy in the Ochamchire district.

All this is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and serves the interests of Russia and Abkhazia, and security in this regard is the most important factor.”

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba reacted to the statement of Aslan Bzhania and noted that this agreement “was not reached today” and the decision was made at previous joint meetings.

According to Shamba, for Abkhazia this is an example of realization of union agreements with the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expresses “concern” about this and notes that such an action is a violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.