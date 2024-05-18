fbpx
Moscow and Tbilisi discussed transitioning cash transactions to rubles and lari

Russia and Georgia to switch to rubles and lari

A meeting of the Russian-Georgian Business Council, established by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, took place in Moscow on 17 May. According to a press release, Russia and Georgia should transition to settlements in their national currencies.

Vladimir Padalko, CCI vice-president, stated, “If the ruble and lari become means of payment, financial transactions would be conducted without intermediaries.”

Padalko, who is focused on fostering cooperation between Russia and Georgia, confidently asserted, “No one involved in building Russian-Georgian cooperation has any doubt that our relations will develop and not be frozen.”

He also expressed hope that the foreign ministries of both countries will intensify efforts to restore diplomatic relations.

A Russian official recalled that in May 2023, the visa regime for Georgian citizens was lifted and air travel was restored.

“The Business Council fulfills its obligations by combining the economic agenda with cultural initiatives,” Padalko emphasized. “In some cases, a single concert can turn a difficult page that years of diplomacy cannot,” he noted.

He also mentioned “great ambitions” in the trade and logistics sector, including expanding road transport through South Ossetia (the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali region of Georgia) and reviving railway connections.

It was previously reported that Russia is lobbying for the construction of a new road to Georgia through Ingushetia.

