Epidemiological situation worsens in Georgia, but not in Batumi and Tbilisi



More than 5,000 cases of Covid-19 are registered in Georgia every day

In Georgia, there is a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases again, with daily new cases amounting to 5,000 or more. The National Center for Disease Control notes the relatively stable situation in Tbilisi and Batumi, where the percentage of vaccinated population is quite high – 54% and 60%, respectively.

In the mountainous region of Racha-Lechkhumi, 37% of the population are vaccinated, in other regions of the country – 30% or less.

Graffiti in Tbilisi, by Giorgi Gagoshvili

The National Center for Disease Control initially declared the goal of vaccinating at least 60% of the country’s adult population by the end of the year.

According to it, while only the “delta strain” is circulating in Georgia, its danger is that it is more aggressive for younger population, and poses a greater likelihood of re-infection.

There is a fairly high percentage of the number of vaccinated teachers – 65% in the country as a whole. However, the center says more than 80% of teachers should be vaccinated to stop the spread of infection in schools.

Due to the detection of the virus, 150 schools and about 400 individual classes in the country switched to remote learning.

“Compared to the total number of schools, this is a low figure. We think that the chosen approach – to make a decision for each specific school and individual classes – justifies itself and will allow the normal educational process to continue”, says Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia.

There will be no compulsory vaccination in Georgia. Instead, there will be a choice between vaccination and a regular PCR test.

“To ensure epidemiological safety, people will have to choose – either to be vaccinated or to undergo a PCR test every few days. This is a correct and ethically balanced approach that we can take”, said the Deputy Minister of Health.

She also assured that “green passports” (a document confirming vaccination) will come into force soon.

The coronavirus vaccination began in Georgia on March 15, 2021. However, after the increase in the number of people wishing to be vaccinated in the fall, which was recorded in the summer, there were much fewer of them.

At the end of August, more than 20,000 people were vaccinated every day, and in October, on average, only 5,000 doses of the vaccine were administered.

From mid-October, people over 50 and some other categories can receive a third dose of the vaccine, the so-called “booster”.

By October 20, 1,926,893 doses of the vaccine were made in Georgia. 35.7% of the adult population in the country have been vaccinated with at least one dose. 30.9% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

On October 20, 5,219 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia, 42 people died.