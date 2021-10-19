The number of Covid-19 cases increases sharply in Abkhazia



The number of Covid-19 cases has increased in Abkhazia

Last week, the daily record for the number of cases was broken in Abkhazia – 235 people got infected in one day. Almost all hospitals are overcrowded, while the rate of vaccination of the population is extremely low. However, the government does not tighten the existing restrictive measures, as the existing ones are poorly enforced.

According to the Minister of Health Eduard Butba, on average, only 25 people are vaccinated throughout the republic per day. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that, despite the active explanatory work on the need for vaccination, anti-propaganda is going on in parallel.

According to him, a lot of it is coming from medical workers, which confuses the population.

According to experts, the sharp increase is due to the large number of mass events that took place at the end of September, when the republic celebrated another anniversary of the victory in the 1992-93 Georgian-Abkhaz war.

Although, according to the current restrictive measures, the work of cafes and restaurants is strictly limited. In addition, it is prohibited to hold weddings and commemorations in premises specialized for these mass events. Theaters, museums and exhibition halls have also been closed.

Sukhum, 2018 Photo: Agnieszka Zielonka, JAMnews

At a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the Protection of the Population from Covid-19 held last Friday, Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab stated that restrictive security measures were practically not observed anywhere on holidays.

“We asked, warned, to limit events on the Victory Day holidays. We asked Sukhum not to bring schoolchildren to the event on September 27, but they did. We asked to limit events on September 30, but it didn’t work out. We saw how all the restaurants and cafes were filled. What are we surprised now?”, the Prime Minister asked rhetorically.

According to Alexander Ankvab, the state works by its own means and beyond these capabilities, “but we cannot attach a police officer to every future wedding”.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister threatens that the authorities will react harshly to violations of the established restrictive measures.

“We will find justice for the owners of different establishments who say – I don’t give a damn about what is prohibited. Come and celebrate your wedding. We will not just close these establishments. We will bolt the door there to save people’s lives”, said Alexander Ankvab.

However, the threat had no effect. Almost all wedding halls in the republic worked on weekends as if there were no restrictive measures.

The total number of coronavirus cases detected in Abkhazia as of Monday September 18 is 29,821 people, 431 have died.

