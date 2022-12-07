Doctors find it difficult to make accurate diagnosis for Saakashvili, but fear imminent death

Saakashvili’s diagnosis

The Public Defender’s Council of Georgia has prepared a report on the health of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili. Four doctors visited him on December 5 and carefully examined his health. The exact diagnosis is unknown, but according to cardiologist Giorgi Kacharava, he should change the place of treatment, and according to neurologist Tengiz Tsuladze, his health has “significantly” worsened compared to April.

On December 7 the clinical director of the Vivamed Medical Center, where Saakashvili is currently, Zurab Chkhaidze, said that the ex-president eats only the food he wants and only on the days he wants:

“He is malnourished. And not because he can’t eat, but simply doesn’t. Saakashvili’s condition, of course, is worthy of attention, but treatment is working. The patient himself must want to improve his condition.”

Starvation or anorexia?



Member of the Public Defender’s Council, endocrinologist Nino Zavrashvili, has her own thoughts about Saakashvili’s diagnosis. She says there is anorexia, because he cannot eat:

“We are not dealing with a specific endocrinological disease but a worsening of the general situation. There is severe weight loss. Over the past seven months, about 30%. When the patient does not eat food, we are dealing with either starvation or anorexia. According to my assessment, in this case it is anorexia: he can’t eat enough food.”

In her opinion, changing the place of treatment is the most rational solution.

A similar opinion is shared by cardiologist Georgy Kacharava:

“This man’s condition is not improving, but worsening, and there is no strategy, no plan that could improve his condition. My conclusion is that it is better to change the place of treatment. We are asked to make an accurate diagnosis of Saakashvili, but if there is no diagnosis, this is a problem.”

“Georgia has already done everything it can”



Neurologist and member of the Public Defender’s Council Tengiz Tsuladze says the patient is unable to eat and has developed cachexia. The neurologist also believes that Saakashvili should be brought out of the country

“Cachexia is the final complication of the inflammatory process, in which there is an even greater acceleration of metabolism, worsening the condition. In Saakashvili’s case there is cachexia of the fourth degree, which is life-threatening. Although he was examined and treated in various multidisciplinary clinics, his condition rapidly deteriorated, especially in recent months. Therefore we believe that drastic measures must be taken.”

Tengiz Tsuladze adds that “our colleagues do not discount anything, but our country does not have enough experience in treating such patients.”

Moreover, the neurologist warns that if Saakashvili’s diagnosis is, in fact, the fourth degree of cachexia, then he has only a few months to live. Unless, of course, weight loss continues, which means he would have less.

Is it impossible to diagnose Saakashvili in Georgia?



According to anesthesiologist Georgy Grigolia, Vivamed doctors are well aware that Saakashvili’s is deteriorating:

“There is a medical indicator called body mass index (BMI), which usually ranges from 19 to 27. Saakashvili is now at 20. He is losing weight very rapidly. Since September, he has lost 25 kg. If weight loss continues at this rate, then in three months body weight will decrease to about 50 kg, and thBMI will be 14, which is close to the critical mark, after which damage to internal organs and irreversible changes in the body begin.”

Doctors explain that Saakashvili’s alarming weight loss is accompanied by deepening neuropathy, nerve damage, fever, and on top of that they are dealing with a syndrome that cannot be diagnosed in Georgia:

“Te patient has two to three months before the irreversible process.”

On December 2, an American toxicological examination signed by Professor David Smith was published. It says that the presence of heavy metals and other substances, including mercury and arsenic, was found in Saakashvili’s body.

The toxicological report mentions three main main problems: the presence of heavy metals in the body, excessive and inappropriate use of drugs in treatment, and damage to the cerebral cortex as a result of overmedication.

When prescribing drugs, especially at the same time, Smith says doctors have a responsibility to prescribe the right drug at the right dose, for the right duration, and to make sure the patient stops taking it at the right time.

According to the conclusion of the expert citing official data and medical documents on Saakashvili’s treatment, after his arrest he was taking fourteen different drugs, resulting in overmedication, which causes dysfunction, including a decrease in the white matter in the prefrontal cortex of the brain, responsible for executive functions in the brain. According to the expert, detoxification from these drugs is necessary for adequate brain recovery.

On the same day Saakashvili was visited by representatives of the Special Investigation Service, who conducted a toxicological examination at the Vivamed clinic. It is not yet known when their conclusion will be ready.

On December 1, the Empathy Center published a medical report on Saakashvili’s health, according to which he has more than twenty disorders or symptoms, about ten of which are incompatible with imprisonment.

On November 28, a new trial against Saakashvili began in the Tbilisi City Court over illegal border crossing. Saakashvili himself was unable to attend the meeting for health reasons. Judge Nino Chakhnashvili adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

President Salome Zurabishvili said on November 24 that Saakashvili’s health is important for the country’s reputation, and if it is that bad, then the court should decide accordingly.

Saakashvili’s family has been requesting that he be allowed to go abroad for treatment.