District head returns to his post in Abkhazia after being suspended for restaurant shooting



Official who shot at a restaurant in Abkhazia returned to his post

In Abkhazia, the head of one of the districts has returned to his post. Prior to that, he was suspended after shooting in a restaurant on New Year’s Eve. The public has not yet been informed how the investigation against Beslan Bigvava ended.

President Aslan Bzhania signed a decree according to which Beslan Bigvava was re-appointed acting head of the Ochamchira region.

Beslan Bigvava. Photo: Social networks

Bigvava was removed from office on January 4. No official reason was given at the time. However, it is known that Beslan Bigvava participated in the shooting incident at the Garuda restaurant in Sukhum on the night of January 1.

The investigative department of the capital’s police department launched a criminal case into the fact of wounding a man. Later, many versions of what happened were discussed on social media. One way or another, all of them were about the fact that as a result of certain events, Bigvava, celebrating the New Year in a restaurant, opened fire and wounded a person.

Many appeals were written on support of the head of the district, and even a rally was convened.

Shooting with consequences

The New Year’s Eve incident is not the first case of shooting involving high-ranking officials in Abkhazia. On September 30, 2021, the day when Abkhazia celebrated another anniversary of the victory in the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93, opposition MP Garry Kokaya opened fire with a pistol into the air after a feast in the city center.

Since the President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, was nearby, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed by Minister Dmitry Dbar, reacted to the shooting. After unsuccessful attempts to disarm the shooter, police officers beat the deputy and his friends.

The public in Abkhazia took the side of the beaten deputy, the incident caused mass protests and a political crisis, which cost the chair of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

