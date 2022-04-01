Op-ed: Abkhazia is not South Ossetia - it will not join Russia



Will Abkhazia join Russia

The statement of the President Anatoly Bibilov on South Ossetia‘s desire to legally join Russia, taking into account the context of the conflict in Ukraine, has generated a question of whether Abkhazia would follow Tskhinvali’s example. JAMnews editor in Abkhazia, Inal Khashig, explains why this will not happen.

The intention of South Ossetia to become part of Russia has somewhat excited everyone. Although the president of the independent republic, Anatoly Bibilov, in fact, did not say anything new.

He and his predecessors periodically stated that they considered the independence of the republic as a transitional stage to joining Russia.

But now, amid the events in Ukraine and the emerging new geopolitical reality, the solemnity with which Bibilov pronounced words about the intention to hold a referendum in the republic, made some Russian politicians opened an associative series: “LNR and DPR want to join Russia, South Ossetia, too, same should be the case for Abkhazia – let’s hold a referendum there”.

The statements of the Speaker of the Parliament Valery Kvarchia and the head of the Security Council of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba about Abkhazia long being self-determined and not planning to be a part of Russia, were heard by some (mostly mid-level politicians in Moscow), but little value was attached to them.

“We need to pay less attention to the statements of individual politicians”, State Duma deputy Maria Butina said, assessed the situation in a mentoring tone. “If a decision is made to hold a referendum, and the people vote in favor by a majority, such a decision will be made”.

I don’t know what dictated the words of a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and some of her colleagues. Perhaps they were disoriented by Margarita Simonyan’s visit to Abkhazia, timed to coincide with the opening of a media center by the local Foreign Ministry.

“Yesterday I was in Abkhazia, they opened a media center there. We had dinner with President Aslan Bzhaniya and talked a lot. An incomparable, beautiful land, friendly, hospitable, sunny people. Our people. They are now fighting with us and for us.

Now explain to me why this shameful border and customs post is needed there, ruffling the nerves of our citizens, humiliating the dignity of both the millions of Russians who annually cross this border, and our allies who are now shedding blood for us? Now is not the time, but later I will tell you who needs it and why. There are a lot of interesting things there”, Simonyan wrote after the visit.

Surely, only a few people noticed the opening of a media center in Abkhazia, especially now, when the entire information space is crammed with events related to Ukraine.

This is also perfectly understood bt the Minister of Foreign Affairs Inal Ardzinba. I think that is why he invited one of the main newsmakers of Russia Margarita Simonyan to the presentation.

With her presence, she turned the rank event into a large policy element. And after the words of Bibilov about the desire of South Ossetia, to join Russia in this “big policy” some considered as a manual to action. “Abkhazia will too”, they thought.

A video from Tskhinval, showing how people celebrate preparations for the formal entry into Russia, can be confusing – “Ossetians, Abkhaza – same difference”, many might think.

Russia, of course, is loved in Abkhazia. It provides the republic with great financial and economic assistance. It is its main ally and guarantor of Abkhazian security.

But:

Just the other day, a friend of mine left for the Donbass to fight for Russia. There a lot of Abkhazians fighting there now. Despite the fact that each of them is ready to risk his life there for the “Russian World”, they will die for the independence of Abkhazia in the same way, without hesitation.

In the war with Georgia, the Abkhazians paid a big price for independence -the lives of several thousand of their fellow people, the ruined economy, and the difficult years of the siege.

This independence has already been gained through suffering at the genetic level, and it is impossible to refuse it, even in favor of one’s main and only ally.

In addition, in order to avoid the temptation to change anything in the status of the republic over time, all kinds of protective mechanisms have been adopted. For example, if Abkhazia adopts a new constitution, the article of the law, which refers to the sovereign status of the state, will remain unchanged.

Moreover, the Criminal Code of Abkhazia provides for a whole bunch of punishments even for a public call for a revision of the independent status of the republic. That is, an Abkhazian politician who, for example, declares the need to hold a referendum on joining Russia, can go to prison for 15 years.

This is how I decided to remind you, if, all of a sudden one of the Abkhaz politicians forgets.

