Scandal in Abkhazia: police beat MP who celebrated Victory Day by shooting in the air

In Abkhazia, the police, with the participation of the Minister of Internal Affairs, beat an MP. The victim’s fellow villagers demand the minister’s resignation. Because of the incident, despite the day off, an emergency session of parliament was called.

Deputy Garry Kokaya, together with his fellow villagers from the village of Adzyubzha – veterans of the Georgian-Abkhaz war, celebrated the Day of Victory and Independence in the Rina restaurant on the Sukhum embankment. After the feast, on the street, to celebrate, he fired several shots into the air with a pistol.

Perhaps this minor violation of public order would have gone unnoticed if it was not for one detail – a hundred meters from this place, in another Sukhumi restaurant Dolce Vita, the holiday was celebrated by the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania.

As a result, the shooting into the air could not go unnoticed. The Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Dbar immediately appeared at the scene, as well as the riot police.

According to Dbar, seeing that Kokaya was drunk, he asked the deputy to give the pistol away but he refused. After that, the police decided to take away the weapons by force, as a result, Kokaya and several veterans were beaten, they needed medical assistance.

The protest of residents of the village of Adzyubzha in front of the building of the parliament of Abkhazia. Photo: JAMnews

The next day, residents of the village of Adzyubzha gathered and appealed to the president and parliament, “in order to escape irreparable consequences”, to immediately remove from their posts Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Dbar and everyone involved in the beating of the deputy and war veterans and take them into custody “for their own safety”.

A few hours later, the parliament gathered at its emergency session, and about a hundred Ajubzha residents gathered at its walls, awaiting the decision of the People’s Assembly.

The emergency session of the parliament lasted more than three hours. The text of the draft resolution was prepared, according to which the Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba, together with the Chairman of the State Security Service Robert Kiut, had to carry out investigative actions into the incident by October 7.

In addition, President Bzhania was proposed to remove from office the Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Dbar and all the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs involved in the incident for the duration of the investigative actions.

However, the parliament was exactly one vote short to pass the resolution. Of the 21 deputies, 17 voted for, two against, and two abstained. 18 votes were required to pass the resolution.

The outcome of the meeting did not suit the Adzyubzhins gathered at the walls of the parliament. Only after the speaker of the parliament Valery Kvarchia came out to them and promised to continue discussing the situation on Monday, the people dispersed with the intention to return for the new session.

