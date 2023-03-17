The death of a teenage girl in Tbilisi, possible poisoning

Death of teenage girl in Tbilisi



On the night of March 17, the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered in a Tbilisi neighborhood. The day before, information about her disappearance spread on social networks.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the case under Article 109 of the Criminal Code — premeditated murder under aggravated circumstances. The girl’s body was brought to the National Bureau of Expertise, where the cause of death is to be determined.

According to her grandfather Manuchar Dvali, the girl had a neck injury. In addition, forensic experts discussed various conflicting theories, including poisoning.

“She is my sister’s granddaughter. Last night she went out with another relative, they took a walk, I don’t know, now forensic experts are telling me that there are some theories. According to one, it was poisoning. Life no longer makes sense.

She had a neck injury. A little bruise. I don’t know if her dress or tights are torn. But there was foam in her mouth. Let’s see what the forensic experts have to say. She was still warm, the ambulance tried to save her but couldn’t,” Dvali says.