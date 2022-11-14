Nearly one in three children in Georgia is overweight - WHO

Obesity among Georgian children

According to the WHO, 28% of children in Georgia are overweight or obese, the average for European countries.

Children in Georgia eat very little fruit, according to the study. In Portugal 63% of children consume fruit daily, while Georgia only 23%. The norm for vegetable consumption is even lower only 13% of Georgian children eat vegetables every day.

A report by the Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative notes that in the absence of a national policy in this matter, and given the risks associated with the country’s economic growth, the rate of obesity could easily increase.

It should be noted that compared to the previous study, a significant change was an increase in obesity among boys in Georgia.

In most countries daily fresh fruit consumption is more common among girls, while vegetable consumption is the same for children of both sexes.

Daily consumption of fruits and vegetables is more common in children of parents with a high level of education than in children to parents with a low level of education. Georgia appears to be an exception, with no difference recorded.

According to the report, 29% of children seven to nine years old in the countries participating in the study are overweight or obese.

Obesity among Georgian children