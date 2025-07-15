Criminalisation of violence against healthcare workers in Armenia

Deputies from the ruling faction of Armenia’s parliament have proposed criminalising cases of violence against healthcare workers and “obstruction of their professional duties.” The parliament is currently discussing a draft law under which obstructing the work of medical staff could carry a penalty of up to one month in prison. If the obstruction is accompanied by a threat of violence, the prison term could be extended to up to two years.

The authors of the bill emphasise that the current criminal code contains general provisions, but “lacks a specific focus on the need to protect healthcare workers as a socially important group.”

“As a society, we must change. We need to understand that it is unacceptable to threaten or use violence against medical professionals fulfilling their duties. Just as it is with police officers or emergency responders,” said National Assembly deputy and chair of the health committee, Arsen Torosyan.

The draft law was developed jointly with deputies Aren Mkrtchyan and Hasmik Hakobyan. The authors stress that any interference with a medical worker’s duties can negatively impact their ability to carry out their professional responsibilities. Such actions may prevent a doctor from providing timely care and could even create “dangerous situations threatening a patient’s life.”

The MPs hope that these legislative changes will help prevent attacks on healthcare workers and improve their safety.

27 cases of violence in two years

“Between 2023 and 2025, 27 incidents of violence against healthcare workers were recorded, four of which occurred in the first two months of 2025,” states the explanatory note attached to the bill.

Two of this year’s reported incidents took place in Yerevan, one in Shirak province, and another in Vayots Dzor province. Three involved emergency medical staff, while the fourth concerned violence by a patient’s relatives against a hospital doctor.

In both 2023 and 2024, other cases were also documented, involving aggressive behaviour toward medical personnel, verbal abuse, physical assaults, and injuries.

The explanatory note highlights that such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, indicating “a significant rise in cases of violence.”

Details — what the bill’s authors propose

MPs from the Civil Contract faction are proposing amendments to Armenia’s Criminal Code. Specifically, they suggest adding Article 187.1 to the chapter on crimes that endanger life and health, introducing the following penalties:

“Obstructing the professional activities of a healthcare worker shall be punishable by a fine of up to ten times the minimum wage, or community service for up to 100 hours, or restriction of freedom for up to one year, or imprisonment for up to one month.

The same act, if committed with the threat of violence against the healthcare worker, shall be punishable by a fine of up to twenty times the minimum wage, or community service from 100 to 200 hours, or restriction of freedom for up to two years, or imprisonment for up to two months.”

MPs reviewed international experience

The lawmakers consulted international conventions and examined how other countries criminalise violence against healthcare professionals. They cite, for example, U.S. legislation:

“On 1 January 2025, California Assembly Bill 977 came into force. It provides for imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to $2,000—or both.”

Under the laws of New South Wales in Australia, offences against medical workers may be punished by prison terms ranging from 12 months to 14 years, depending on “the severity or complexity of the impact.”

A 2023 report by the National Association of Nurses of Armenia notes:

“The ineffectiveness of violence prevention strategies exacerbates the staffing crisis. Six out of ten nurses change jobs, resign, or consider doing so.”

Comments from social media

“Legislative changes are important to protect medical workers from unlawful pressure. However, the concept of ‘lawful professional activity’ needs clarification so that it doesn’t become an obstacle to citizens’ right to file legitimate complaints in cases of possible medical error or negligence.”

“A commendable initiative. The main thing is for the law to be enforced. A profession is not a shield—but medical workers are doing their job in that moment. Don’t assault people when you should be thanking them.”

“I urge the drafting of another bill—on violence against teachers.”

“And is there no provision for inappropriate behaviour by medical staff? For example, when they show up and instead of performing their duties, make demands and leave, abandoning the patient without help.”

“An excellent and long-awaited decision. Will doctors be allowed something for self-defence—especially ambulance personnel?”

“Since Armenia’s independence, medical workers have been demonised to cover up systemic failures. This law won’t bring big changes. We need to actively work on changing public perception of healthcare professionals.”

