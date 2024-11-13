Armenian children lead world in sugar consumption, sparking health concerns

Armenia child sweet consumption risks

Armenia has the highest rate of sweet consumption among children, according to a recent study conducted in Armenia and 50 other countries, placing the nation as the leading consumer of sweets among 15-year-olds.

“64% of girls and 56% of boys in this age group consume sweets multiple times a day. This is a truly concerning indicator,” stated Marina Melkumova, a pediatrician at the Institute of Child and Adolescent Health.

The World Health Organization, together with Armenia’s Ministries of Health and Education and the “Arabkir” Medical Center, conducted this study among school-aged children. The results, presented to journalists, included warnings about potential health consequences.

Over 4,300 children participated in study

This study on school-aged children’s behaviors, which may impact their health, is conducted every four years in 51 countries. In Armenia’s latest survey, over 4,300 children aged 11, 13, 15, and 17 were studied.

Dr. Marina Melkumova, a pediatrician at the “Arabkir” Institute, expressed alarm over the findings. Children’s diets are unbalanced, with doctors particularly concerned about adolescents’ excessive consumption of sweets and sugary sodas.

“Among 15-year-olds, 32 percent of boys and 22 percent of girls drink sugary carbonated drinks daily,” Melkumova reported.

Schools understand that children’s nutrition must be balanced

Araik Papoyan, a hygienist at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that specific dietary standards are mandatory for schools. Schools receive guidelines on what foods are appropriate for children’s diets and which should be excluded.

He emphasized that these standards consider both age groups (6-10, 11-14, 15-18) and potential physical activity levels.

“School meals should be balanced, including foods with protein, vitamins, and minerals. Students should not be served raw or smoked meats, unpasteurized milk products, or items high in salt and sugar, including sugary sodas.”

“Children prefer fast food”

Experts note that while schools offer relatively balanced food options, children often choose less healthy alternatives. Dr. Melkumova points out that children eat few vegetables, favoring fast food and sweets instead.

“Sweets and sugary drinks are high in sugar, leading to problems such as overweight and obesity.”

She also reminded that a previous study among children aged 7-8 found 30 percent of boys and 25 percent of girls to be overweight—another troubling statistic. Dr. Melkumova warned parents of possible long-term effects, including:

diabetes

cardiovascular diseases

psychological issues

Experts believe that schools need stricter controls to ensure compliance with dietary standards and call for more education for students and parents on healthy eating.

