Covid-19 in Georgia: fourth wave of pandemic and additional doses of Pfizer

Pfizer delivered to Georgia, child infections on the rise

On July 14, 28,000 doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were delivered to Georgia. Later, the contractual million doses will be delivered in stages. There is a warning “about the beginning of a dangerous fourth wave of infections”, which poses a special threat to children.

Pfizer vaccination

“Everyone who has been vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer will be guaranteed a second dose”, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the Center for Disease Control.

At the first stage, Pfizer will be vaccinated only at medical facilities in three cities: Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi. Registration for vaccinations can be made via booking.moh.gov.ge. Registration started at 15:00, however, it has soon been reported that due to the influx of people wishing to register, the site was temporarily unavailable.

For safety reasons, vaccinations with Pfizer and AstraZeneca are only performed in clinics. Vaccinations with Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines can be obtained at additional vaccination centers.

The fourth wave of pandemic and infection of children



Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia warned yesterday that Georgia could enter the fourth serious wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of infected children is already growing sharply – not a single one of about 200 children’s beds mobilized in Tbilisi remained free, despite the fact that they were practically unused during the second and third waves of the epidemic.

The vaccination process in Georgia began on March 15, 2021 and is proceeding at a slow pace. At the moment, 310,332 people have been vaccinated in the country, 120,479 of them received both doses of the vaccine, that is, less than 4% of the population.

The coronavirus infection rate among fully vaccinated people in Georgia is 0.3%.

At the moment, four vaccines are used in the country – the German-American Pfizer, the British AstraZeneca, the Chinese Sinopharm (Beijing) and the Chinese Sinovak.