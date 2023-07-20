fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

The Abkhazian Government Will Stop Funding Official Corporate Events from the State Budget

messenger vk-black email copy print

Corporates in Abkhazia will no longer pay from the budget

The Abkhazian government has declared that it will no longer finance official corporate events using state funds. There are no official records specifying the exact amount these banquets, office food orders, and gifts cost the government. However, informed individuals on social media claim it’s approximately 500 million rubles (around $6 million) – a substantial sum in the context of Abkhazia.

Many in the republic were completely unaware that these corporate events were being paid for from the budget, and they expressed strong indignation upon learning about it. For instance, Astamur Kakaliya, the leader of the public organization “20 Stati,” which advocates for stricter anti-corruption legislation, voiced his concerns.

“So, all these years, these ‘parties’ were funded by the budget? Didn’t the auditors notice?” questions Kakaliya on one of the social media platforms.

“Of course, the auditors didn’t notice because they were partying themselves,” someone replies in the comments.

Nevertheless, despite the Prime Minister’s already signed order, officials haven’t completely lost the opportunity to hold banquets at the state’s expense. The document includes exceptions, allowing such expenses in cases related to the celebration of anniversaries of state institutions.

“Now we just need to clarify what exactly a ‘celebratory anniversary’ means in the perception of an Abkhazian official,” humorously comment netizens on social media.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

Most read

1

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 10-14 July, 2023

2

“It’s time to sound the alarm”: NK Armenians start an indefinite nationwide movement

3

Belgium removes Georgia from list of safe countries. What do they think in Tbilisi?

4

“Baku has no motivation to make concessions”: expectations of the meeting in Brussels

5

“Pashinyan failed to prevent the agenda promoted by Aliyev.” Opinion from Yerevan

6

"The statement of the President of the NKR is dangerous and incomprehensible." Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews