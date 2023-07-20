The Abkhazian government to stop funding official corporate events from state budget

Corporate event funding in Abkhazia

The Abkhazian government has declared that it will no longer finance official corporate events using state funds. There are no official records specifying the exact amount these banquets, office food orders, and gifts cost the government. But informed individuals on social media claim it to be approximately 500 million rubles (around $6 million) – a substantial sum in Abkhazia.

Many in the republic were completely unaware that these corporate events were being paid for from the budget, and they expressed strong indignation upon learning about it. For instance, Astamur Kakaliya, the leader of the public organization “20 Stati,” which advocates for stricter anti-corruption legislation, voiced his concerns.

“So, all these years, these ‘parties’ were funded by the budget? Didn’t the auditors notice?”

“Of course, the auditors didn’t notice because they were partying themselves,” someone replied.

Despite the Prime Minister’s already signed order, officials haven’t completely lost the opportunity to hold banquets at the state’s expense. The document includes exceptions, allowing such expenses in cases related to the celebration of anniversaries of state institutions.

“Now we just need to clarify what exactly a ‘celebratory anniversary’ means in the perception of an Abkhazian official,” another ripostes.

