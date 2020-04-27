Georgia begins lifting coronavirus restrictions

A phrased approach to lifting state of emergency restrictions in Georgia began today on April 27.

Currently, 496 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the country, with 4,833 people in quarantine. 149 people have recovered, while six have passed away.

Thus, from April 27, the following activities are permitted:

● driving cars

● taxis

● e-commerce

● delivery service for any product

● work of open air agricultural markets

Companies will have to fully comply with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and have a work permit.

These regulations will not affect cities and towns on full lockdown and quarantine.

Passenger cars are allowed inside settlements. Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi remain closed. As an exception, transport into and out of closed cities will be allowed on April 27 and 28, so that citizens can return to their places of permanent residence (registration). On April 29, these four cities will be closed again until the end of the state of emergency, i.e. until May 23.

The curfew also remains in force – from 21.00 to 6.00.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020. A state of emergency was declared in Georgia on March 21, and a curfew on March 31

