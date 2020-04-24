Georgia looking to lift COVID-19 restrictions in stages over 3 months

The Georgian government has unveiled a plan to lift the state of emergency restrictions in stages, once every two weeks, over three months.

The transition from stage to stage will be predicated on an analysis of the epidemiological situation in the country. The authorities note that if the recommendations of the Ministry of Health are violated and the threat of a new spread of the coronavirus increases the canceled articles of the state of emergency will be restored.

According to April 24, Georgia officially recorded 431 cases of coronavirus infection. There are 5126 people in quarantine. Under stationary observation of 578 patients. 114 people recovered. 5 have passed away.

The emergency relief plan is as follows:

From April 27

Car traffic, taxi operation, e-commerce will be restored. Agricultural markets will open.

Cars will be allowed inside cities. Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Kutaisi will remain closed. Entries and exits from closed cities will be allowed only on April 27 and 28. People stuck somewhere will be able to return to their registration address within two days. On April 29, the restriction will be restored.

From May 11

Construction activities will resume, car washes and car services will open. Computer repair and other technical services will also begin operations again.

From May 25

Wholesale and retail stores that have their own street entrances will open.

From June 15

Shopping malls, open-type restaurants, catering facilities, financial services of any type, beauty salons and aesthetic medicine centers will open.

From June 29

Bazaars, fairs and restaurants of all types will open.

From July 15

Entertainment, sports and fitness centers, hotels and restaurants, casinos and educational institutions will open.

According to Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, maintaining social distance and wearing a medical mask will remain mandatory. Schooling will not be restored until September. The prime minister said that the school year will not be counted as an academic year. Exams will be held, but possibly rescheduled.

It is not known when municipal transport and air service will resume work.