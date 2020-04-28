Coronavirus, updated. 30th death in Armenia. In Georgia, the number of infected has exceeded 500
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, GeorgiaCountriesTotal
casesNew
casesTotal
deathsNew
deathsRecoveredArmenia1,8675930+1866Azerbaijan1,678332101.162Georgia
5111560156
30th death in Armenia. Among infected 28 children and 4 pregnant women
A 67-year-old woman died, she had several chronic diseases.
In total, 1,867 people have become sick from the beginning of the epidemic in Armenia. 866 people of them have been cured.
Among those infected with coronavirus, 28 children and four pregnant women. According to the minister of health Arsen Torosyan, they all feel good.
Since the beginning of the epidemic, 19,296 tests have been carried out in Armenia.
The state of emergency will be in effect in Armenia until May 14, and includes severe restrictions on the freedom of movement.
All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.
But a partial relaxation of restrictions has already begun, and some enterprises are working again.
The number of infected in Georgia exceeded 500
15 new cases in one day, in total 511.
156 people have been cured. 6 people passed away.
A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21 and will last till May 22.
A phrased approach to lifting state of emergency restrictions in Georgia began today on April 27.
Car traffic, taxi operation and e-commerce restored, agricultural markets are open again.
Cars are allowed inside cities.
Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Kutaisi will remain closed.
Curfew still in power, from 21:00 to 06:00.
Maintaining social distance and wearing a medical mask remain mandatory.
Public transportation is still forbidden.
Schooling will not be restored until September.
