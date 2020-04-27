No virus, no quarantine, no masks – photos from the Baku village

Mashtaga is a village an hour away from Baku. So far, neither the coronavirus, nor the quarantine, nor the police monitoring the quarantine measures have reached it.

In Baku townspeople are depressed from boredom, imprisoned in apartments, whereas here everything is going on as usual – trade, conversations of neighbors in small shops, and so on. One thing has changed – Mashtaga residents have been cut off from the “city.”

This bus, for example, will be checked by police at the exit from Mashtaga – they will ask passengers to present SMS permission from the authorities to leave the house. But the checkpoint is far away, so you can wait to get your “exit SMS” a while away.

A seller of all kinds of natural products sits next to his goods, in the shade on an old sofa. Sometimes on the same couch a peculiar “club” gathers – the neighbors go out to chat. Naturally, without masks or maintaining social distance.

Despite such carelessness in relation to neighbors and relatives, Mashtaga residents are sensitive to the issues of isolation of different villages from each other.

Here is what one of them says: “I don’t go to relatives in Nardaran, I’m afraid. God forbid, someone in their village will get sick, even if they do not get infected from me, they will blame me anyway. ”

Wooden boxes usually serve as a stand for boxes with goods.

One of the sellers says that less people are bringing in produce from the regions – it is difficult to get goods for sale. And people aren’t buying much, as many in the village have been left without work.