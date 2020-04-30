ENGLISH arrow icon
ENGLISH arrow icon
Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
1 new update
1 new update

Coronavirus, updated. Georgia expects increase in the number of infected

Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
messenger vk-black email copy print

  • Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

    Countries
    Total
    cases
    New
    cases
    Total
    deaths
    New
    deaths
    Recovered
    Armenia
    1,932
    65
    30
    0
    900
    Azerbaijan
    1,766
    49
    22
    0
    1,267
    Georgia
    539
    22
    6
    0
    178

  • 22 new cases in Georgia, it expects increase in the number of infected

    In total, 539 people have become sick in Georgia, 178 people of them have been cured, six patients died.

    There are 5 256 people in quarantine, 548 under supervision in the hospital.

    A nurse at the Gori Military Hospital is among new cases. All hospital staff and her contacts in the village of Tergvisi, where she lives, were checked. No new cases have been identified.

    The quarantine has been canceled in the city of Lentekhi in western Georgia and in the village of Hidiskuri in the Khashuri district.

    Director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze predicts an increase in the number of infected people next week, but hopes that “it will be several dozen people, not several hundred.”

    Tsertsvadze considers the relaxation of restrictions dangerous, as he thinks that the population will abuse it.

    “We have reached one of the best rates in Europe in terms of the number of infected and dead. But this achievement may be lost in the case of unreasonable actions, ”said Tengiz Tsertsvadze.

    • Op-Ed: Georgia’s fight against coronavirus – groping in the dark

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 28-29, 2020

    • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 28-29, 2020

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video