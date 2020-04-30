Coronavirus, updated. Georgia expects increase in the number of infected
-
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, GeorgiaCountriesTotal
casesNew
casesTotal
deathsNew
deathsRecoveredArmenia1,93265300900Azerbaijan1,766492201,267Georgia5392260178
-
22 new cases in Georgia, it expects increase in the number of infected
In total, 539 people have become sick in Georgia, 178 people of them have been cured, six patients died.
There are 5 256 people in quarantine, 548 under supervision in the hospital.
A nurse at the Gori Military Hospital is among new cases. All hospital staff and her contacts in the village of Tergvisi, where she lives, were checked. No new cases have been identified.
The quarantine has been canceled in the city of Lentekhi in western Georgia and in the village of Hidiskuri in the Khashuri district.
Director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze predicts an increase in the number of infected people next week, but hopes that “it will be several dozen people, not several hundred.”
Tsertsvadze considers the relaxation of restrictions dangerous, as he thinks that the population will abuse it.
“We have reached one of the best rates in Europe in terms of the number of infected and dead. But this achievement may be lost in the case of unreasonable actions, ”said Tengiz Tsertsvadze.
• Op-Ed: Georgia’s fight against coronavirus – groping in the dark
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 28-29, 2020