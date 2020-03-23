Public transport shuts down in Georgia

Starting midnight on March 24 public transport across all of Georgia will stop running, per decision of the coordination council on the coronavirus. This restriction will apply to inter-city passenger vehicles, namely buses and microbuses. Trains are also included. For now, privately-owned taxi services are still allowed to operate.

“These measures have been taken to counter the spread of coronavirus,” said Irakli Chikovani, spokesman for the Georgian prime minister.

New regulations for taxis:

By decision of the mayor’s office, when transporting passengers, taxis should keep all windows open.

Only two passengers may be transported at a time, and they must sit in the back seat, not next to the driver.

Statistics from March 23 state that there are 54 coronavirus cases in Georgia, 3254 are in quarantine, and 233 are under medical supervision. 8 people have already recovered.

Georgia declared a state of emergency on March 21 to counter the pandemic. As of March 23, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi in the Shida Kartli region are on lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus within the cities.

