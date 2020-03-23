Azerbaijan introduces special quarantine regime, elderly banned from going outside

Azerbaijan has introduced a special state of quarantine in order to combat the coronavirus, which will last from March 24 until April 20. This decision was made by the cabinet of ministers.

Official data from March 23 states that 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Azerbaijan. One person has died, ten have recovered.

Under the new regime:

No one over 65 is allowed to go outside. If they live alone, they will be provided with social services.

All intercity and inter-district transportation is suspended. Entry into and exit from Baku, Sumgayit and the Absheron Peninsula are limited (restrictions do not apply to ambulances, first responders, and cargo).

Baku residents are advised to cut down on metro use and instead use special express buses that will run along the same route (between metro stations).

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Cafes, restaurants and other catering establishments will continue to work, but hours of operation are limited to between 12:00 and 15:00, but there is no curfew for home deliveries.

The special regime will be regulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

