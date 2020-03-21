Coronavirus epidemic in the Caucasus. Updated
Confirmed cases, safety measures and other events related to the outbreak
-
Georgia to introduce state of emergency
The Georgian government has appealed to the president to introduce a state of emergency until April 21.
In a state of emergency, the government receives a number of additional rights to:
• In case of violation of isolation rules, forcibly transfer offenders to quarantine, take sanctions provided for in such cases against them;
• Introduce restrictions when crossing air, sea, land borders that are not related to cargo transportation;
• Maintain special rules and terms for public service and administrative activities;
• The government is given the right, in special cases related to quarantine, isolation, medical tasks, to use property and other material means of individuals and legal entities;
• Meetings of more than 10 people at the same time are prohibited;
• The government is vested with the right to restrict the activities of private structures and organizations or entrust them with the implementation of specific activities;
• If necessary, the government assumes the regulation of prices for medicines, medical care and essential products;
• The government may establish temporary rules in the field of education that differ from those approved by law;
• If necessary, the government can announce the mobilization of persons with a medical education and the right to work in the field of medicine;
• Court hearings can be held remotely;
All individuals and legal entities are required to comply with the state of emergency.
Otherwise, administrative measures will be taken, including fines – 3 thousand lari (about 1 thousand dollars) for individuals, and 15 thousand lari for legal entities.
Repeated violation may result in criminal liability or imprisonment of up to 3 years.
The state of emergency will be declared to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
As of March 20, there are 47 coronavirus infected individuals in Georgia, 1,966 people are in quarantine, 259 are under stationary surveillance.
-
Armenia to introduce fines, prison sentences for violating quarantine during state of emergency
Tough measures are being introduced in Armenia for violating the state of emergency that went effect in the country on March 16 to prevent an even greater spread of coronavirus.
For the violation of the requirements of quarantine or self-isolation, individuals can be fined 300-500 times the minimum wage, and the unit of account for the minimum wage in such acts in Armenia is 1000 drams (about $2).
The punishment for the same violation will be much stricter if it leads “through negligence to mass infection of the people”.
In this case, according to the amendments to the criminal code, arrest of up to 3 months or imprisonment of up to 5 years is provided for, depending on how many people suffer.
MPs of the National Assembly in the evening of March 20 urgently gathered for an extraordinary meeting. The government insisted on an immediate discussion of two bills – on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.
Deputy Minister of Justice Vahe Danielyan explained why such a rush is needed: a state of emergency provides for the restriction of citizens’ rights, but the law does not provide for punishment for their violation.
One more reading is scheduled for March 23.
MPs also discussed at length the restriction regarding publications in media and social networks.
After the introduction of the state of emergency, only official information about patients, their number and the situation as a whole can be published.
According to the government, this is necessary in order to avoid aggression towards patients, as well as panic among the population.
Some MPs agree with representatives of the media community that there is no exact definition of what messages cause panic.
However, there is already a measure of punishment. For violation of this emergency requirement, a fine of 30-500 times the minimum wage is provided.
-
Statistics
Azerbaijan reports 44 confirmed infections. 10 people have recovered, one died.
Armenia leads with 160 cases. One person has recovered.
In Georgia, there are 47 cases. One person has recovered.