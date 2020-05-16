Coronavirus, update. Armenia hits 55 deaths, breakout of new infections - 239 in one day
-
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, GeorgiaCountriesTotal
casesNew
casesTotal
deathsNew
deathsRecoveredArmenia4,28323955+31,791Azerbaijan2,9801013601,886Georgia6776120419
-
Armenia hits 55 deaths, breakout of new infections - 239 in one day
Over the past day, three more people died in Armenia, including a 46-year-old woman.
4,283 people have become sick, 1,791 people of them have been cured.
Anti-pandemic response in Armenia
The state of emergency is staying in place until June 13.
However, starting May 4, some restrictions on movement have been lifted, and almost all businesses have reopened: plants, shops, hair salons and museums.
Public transportation between cities and villages has resumed. It is still banned within the settlements, though.
• Why has Armenia become the regional leader in coronavirus deaths?
-
6 new cases in Georgia, total 677
419 people of them have been cured.
In total, 12 people died from the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.
State of emergency in Georgia
The state of emergency was announced on March 21, and will last until May 22.
The gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions continues.
Many businesses have begun operations again.
On May 11, stores opened again – except for those that sell clothes and shoes. Large shopping centers have been still closed.
The remaining restrictions on the state of emergency are still in effect.
Public transport has been suspended and a curfew is in effect from 21:00 to 06:00.
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 14-15 May, 2020