ENGLISH arrow icon
ENGLISH arrow icon
Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
1 new update
1 new update

Coronavirus, update. Armenia hits 55 deaths, breakout of new infections - 239 in one day

Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
messenger vk-black email copy print

  • Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

    Countries
    Total
    cases
    New
    cases
    Total
    deaths
    New
    deaths
    Recovered
    Armenia
    4,283
    239
    55
    +3
    1,791
    Azerbaijan
    2,980
    101
    36
    0
    1,886
    Georgia
    677
     6
    12
    0
    419

  • Armenia hits 55 deaths, breakout of new infections - 239 in one day

    Over the past day, three more people died in Armenia, including a 46-year-old woman.

    4,283 people have become sick, 1,791 people of them have been cured.

    Anti-pandemic response in Armenia

    The state of emergency is staying in place until June 13.

    However, starting May 4, some restrictions on movement have been lifted, and almost all businesses have reopened: plants, shops, hair salons and museums.

    Public transportation between cities and villages has resumed. It is still banned within the settlements, though.

    • Why has Armenia become the regional leader in coronavirus deaths?

  • 6 new cases in Georgia, total 677

    419 people of them have been cured.

    In total, 12 people died from the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.

    State of emergency in Georgia

    The state of emergency was announced on March 21, and will last until May 22.

    The gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions continues.

    Many businesses have begun operations again.

    On May 11, stores opened again – except for those that sell clothes and shoes. Large shopping centers have been still closed.

    The remaining restrictions on the state of emergency are still in effect.

    Public transport has been suspended and a curfew is in effect from 21:00 to 06:00.

    • The Georgian govt’s new plan to save agriculture

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 14-15 May, 2020

    • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 14-15 May, 2020

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video