Coronavirus, update. Teachers in North Ossetia coerced into giving up part of their salaries for fight with pandemic

  • Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

    Countries
    Total
    cases
    New
    cases
    Total
    deaths
    New
    deaths
    Recovered
    Armenia
    3,718
    180
    48
    0
    1,500
    Azerbaijan
    2,758
    65
    35
    0
    1,789
    Georgia
    652
     5
    11
    0
    383

  • 5 new cases in Georgia, total 652

    383 people of them have been cured.

    In total, 1 people died from the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.

    State of emergency in Georgia

    The state of emergency was announced on March 21, and will last until May 22.

    The gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions continues.

    Many businesses have begun operations again.

    On May 11, stores opened again – except for those that sell clothes and shoes. Large shopping centers have been still closed.

    The remaining restrictions on the state of emergency are still in effect.

    Public transport has been suspended and a curfew is in effect from 21:00 to 06:00.

    • The Georgian govt’s new plan to save agriculture

  • Teachers in North Ossetia coerced into giving up part of their salaries for fight with pandemic

    A group of teachers, including the director of one of the schools in Vladikavkaz, told the Open Media publication about this. Money is collected in cash or forced to transfer to a recently created charity fund by the authorities.

    Those who refuse are threatened with dismissal.

    Teachers do not want to publicly protest, fearing losing their jobs – teachers in Ossetia have high unemployment.

    Salaries in schools throughout Russia are very low. But as a result of state-sponsored research in 2019, it also turned out that of all regions and republics of Russia, the lowest salaries in this area are in North Ossetia.

    Over the past day in North Ossetia recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus. In total, 1,871 have been infected since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 14 people died.

    • Coronavirus in the North Caucasus: cases spike, mistrust in authorities grows

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 12-13 May, 2020

