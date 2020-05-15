Cafes, restaurants, parks to be opened in Baku – going outside will be possible without SMS permission as well

Starting May 18, many quarantine restrictions will be lifted in Azerbaijan.

In Baku and several other large cities:

cafes and restaurants will open, but they will only work until 18:00

parks and squares will open

the restriction on the movement of citizens will be lifted – in order to go out to the street you will no longer need to have a certificate of employment or receive an SMS permission from the authorities.

In other regions of the country, all these bans were canceled on May 4.

However, throughout the country:

museums and exhibition halls will open

People over 65 will again be able to leave their homes

Borders remain closed, entry to the cities of Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankoran and the Absheron Peninsula is prohibited; weddings, commemorations, cultural and entertainment events are prohibited; sports halls and shopping centers are closed.

Recently in Azerbaijan there has been a high rate of new infections. On May 15, 101 new cases were identified, and another person died. 53 people recovered.

Thus, the total number of coronavirus infected in the country is 2980 people, of which 36 died, and 1886 were cured.

More than half of infections occur in Baku.

