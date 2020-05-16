Quarantine measures may be gone, but infections remain. "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews
A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of May 4-9, 2020
- Is 500 million euros for Georgia from the EU contingent on the implementation of electoral agreement with opposition?
- “Living in Azerbaijan is my right”, journalist Afgan Mukhtarli, former prisoner of conscience, talks to JAMnews about plans for the future
- Armenia: proponents of ‘traditional values’ won’t interfere with child protection
- Abkhazia: seven cadets with coronavirus and without symptoms. Stories from the clinic and quarantine