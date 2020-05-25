Coronavirus, update. "Dozens of corpses in Russia's Yaroslavl oblast" – MP reads out letter of local resident
The letter, which was read out at a meeting of the Russian State Duma by a deputy from the city of Yaroslavl Olga Sekacheva, states:
“I’m scared to remember what I experienced while being treated for coronavirus infection in a hospital in the village of Karabikha. I was almost not treated. Azithromycin was given for three days – three injections, two droppers. X-rays have never been done. <…> After the check, the corpses were removed, which [were stacked] by dozens at the door of my room, five meters from my bed. At my request to remove the corpses, they said: “Do not worry, they will not stand up.”
After that, the deputy recalled that, according to official figures, 13 people have died from the coronavirus in this area since the beginning of the epidemic.
A local government spokesman said in response that “people with diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and HIV do not die from the coronavirus, but against the background of the coronavirus.”
In Russia, 344,481 people were infected with coronavirus, 3,541 died. However, these statistics raise great doubts among many, both domestically and abroad. In particular, in the most affected countries, 300 to 500 people per million people die from Covid-19, in Russia – 24 people.
Source: MBH Media
