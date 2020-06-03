First case of Kawasaki Syndrome reported in Armenia in 4-year-old child with coronavirus

The first case of Kawasaki Syndrome has been reported in Armenia in a 4-year-old child. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page that the symptom was reported in a child with asymptomatic coronavirus.

Kawasaki Syndrome is characterized by inflammation of the blood vessel walls throughout the whole body. It usually appears in children under the age of 8. If untreated, it can lead to heart problems. But with timely treatment, almost all children recover completely.

The Minister wrote that recently, there has been an increase in cases of Kawasaki Syndrome in children across several different countries. The cause of the syndrome has not yet been fully identified, but scientists associate it with coronavirus.

Doctors assess the condition of the child diagnosed with Kawasaki Syndrome as moderate.

“Taking international practices into consideration, we were prepared and purchased the expensive immunoglobulin medications. I hope the child gets well soon,” said Arsen Torosyan.

The Armenian minister periodically publishes information about coronavirus in children and pregnant women. Earlier, he spoke of the possibility of children contracting the disease:

“Although children are able to cope with the coronavirus well, we don’t want to expose them to additional risks and are carefully monitoring the situation as it develops.”