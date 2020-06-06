In Armenia, strict quarantine measure may be introduced. Azerbaijan institutes weekend lockdown
-
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 338 547 3 Generally infected 6 860 12 364 808 New deaths 0 +7 0 Generally died 82 190 13 Recovered 3 871 3 720 663
-
547 new cases and 7 deaths overnight in Armenia, strict quarantine measure may be introduced
In total, 190 people have died since the start of the epidemic in Armenia.
12,364 were infected, of which 3,720 recovered.
The prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in isolation, as is his entire family, with confirmed Covid-19.
He confirmed that the authorities are discussing several scenarios for further actions, including the announcement of total restrictions and curfews.
According to him, the peak of the epidemic is expected at the end of June, but there is no full confidence in this.
Anti-coronavirus measures in Armenia
The state of emergency will remain in force in Armenia until June 13.
However, restrictions on movement have already been lifted and almost all businesses have opened: enterprises, shops, hairdressers, museums.
From May 18, public transport has been restored, and will be regularly sanitised. All passengers must use face masks while on public transport.
• ‘Let’s help Armenia’ – Georgian citizens petition government
-
People not allowed to go outside during weekend in Azerbaijan
In Azerbaijan, hundreds of new cases of coronavirus infection are counted every day, and several people die every day. Therefore, a decision was made on these new restrictions.
During weekend, residents of the cities of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and the Absheron region are forbidden to leave their homes.
People will only be allowed to leave home if medical care is needed, if there is a danger to life, or if it is necessary to go to a funeral of close relatives.
The work of all enterprises, the provision of services, the operation of public transport and the movement of cars has been suspended. Restrictions are not imposed on the movement of special vehicles, repair crews and ambulances.
• Law and coronavirus: the legality of Azerbaijan’s quarantine
This is what the central street in Baku looked like at the end of the week. Photo by JAMnews
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 3-5 June, 2020