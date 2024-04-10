Bundestag about Russian law

According to the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, the draft law on foreign agents reintroduced by the ruling party of Georgia is incompatible with membership in the European Union.

According to Roth, the Georgian government should listen to the people who aspire to the EU, not to Putin’s Russia.

“The proposed law on foreign agents is incompatible with EU membership. An independent and critically minded civil society is not an enemy of the people but a precondition for joining the European Union. The Georgian Dream (the ruling party — JAMnews) should listen to the people: 90% of Georgians want to join the European Union, not Putin’s Russia,” writes Michael Roth.

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.