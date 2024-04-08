fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"A law on foreign agents: If adopted, Georgia won't join the EU," legal expert comments

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia’s Russian law and EU

According to Nona Kurdovanidze, the chairperson of the “Association of Young Lawyers of Georgia,” if the law on foreign agents (popularly dubbed the “Russian law”) is adopted, Georgia will not become a member of the European Union.

Kurdovanidze argues that the proposed law diverges significantly from EU legislation. She adds that such laws exist only in non-democratic countries, including Russia.

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.

Nona Kurdovanidze: “If this law is adopted, not only our organization will be endangered, but every citizen living in this country will be endangered.

First and foremost, this will prevent Georgia from becoming a member of the European Union. This draft law contradicts EU legislation significantly. Such laws exist only in non-democratic countries, such as Russia.

When we say it’s a Russian law, we’re basing it on the very goals this law serves.

This law doesn’t serve transparency; there’s no transparency issue in the non-governmental sector.

In reality, the aim of this law is to shut down and dismantle democratic institutions that still exist in Georgia, to silence democratic voices that are still heard, and to abolish independent media.”

Nona Kurdovanidze. Georgia's Russian law and EU
Nona Kurdovanidze

Most read

1

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 1-5 April, 2024

2

April 5 expectations: Who is at risk from Brussels meeting? Baku commentary

3

"Baku's recent moves' motives are Middle East-bound." Opinion from Yerevan

4

"Armenia is Europe, period": Discussion on Euro-Integration in Parliament

5

"Armenia provided with safety cushions" - Opinion on the Brussels meeting

6

"Vague and meaningless": the response of the Russian CSTO bloc to Yerevan's request

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews