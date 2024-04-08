"A law on foreign agents: If adopted, Georgia won't join the EU," legal expert comments

Georgia’s Russian law and EU

According to Nona Kurdovanidze, the chairperson of the “Association of Young Lawyers of Georgia,” if the law on foreign agents (popularly dubbed the “Russian law”) is adopted, Georgia will not become a member of the European Union.

Kurdovanidze argues that the proposed law diverges significantly from EU legislation. She adds that such laws exist only in non-democratic countries, including Russia.

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time. ● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country. ● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.

Nona Kurdovanidze: “If this law is adopted, not only our organization will be endangered, but every citizen living in this country will be endangered.

First and foremost, this will prevent Georgia from becoming a member of the European Union. This draft law contradicts EU legislation significantly. Such laws exist only in non-democratic countries, such as Russia.

When we say it’s a Russian law, we’re basing it on the very goals this law serves.

This law doesn’t serve transparency; there’s no transparency issue in the non-governmental sector.

In reality, the aim of this law is to shut down and dismantle democratic institutions that still exist in Georgia, to silence democratic voices that are still heard, and to abolish independent media.”