Armenian NGOs against “Russian law”

The leading Armenian non-governmental organizations have issued a letter of support to the civil society of Georgia, which is protesting against the initiative of the ruling party to adopt the so-called “Russian law on foreign agents” [officially titled “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”].

The first attempt in March 2023 ended with large-scale public protests and the withdrawal of the bill.

Letter of support to Georgian civil society

Dear Georgian friends, colleagues, partners,

With this letter we, Armenian civil society organizations and individuals, express our strong solidarity with you. We support you in your courage to stand against consistent and constant efforts by Georgia’s government to limit civic freedoms and fundamental human rights, including in the form of limiting the political participation of women, also by re-introducing the draft law on Transparency of Foreign Influence.

In the minds of people who remember the history of the 20th century, the concept of foreign influence is strongly associated with advancing conspiracy theories used for violations of human rights and prosecution of the innocent, from which both our nations suffered significantly.

We trust that at the times, when democracy is being attacked from so many angles, it is even more important to unite pro-democratic forces and build firewalls against attempts of weakening it in our region and beyond.

We follow the developments with sorrow but also with admiration to the resilience you demonstrate, your spirit and unbrokenness. We know that freedom is deeply and inherently rooted in our societies, and even in the darkest hours of history the fight for it was never compromised.

We stay committed to continue supporting you with other initiatives in ways you find helpful.