fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia

‘This will divert Georgia from the European path,’ US State Department on Georgian foreign agent law

messenger vk-black email copy print

US State Department on Russian law

In response to journalist Alex Raufoglu’s question about the draft law on foreign influence in Georgia, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States is concerned about the possibility of this law being adopted.

According to Miller, the State Department believes that in this case, Georgia will deviate from the European path:

We are deeply concerned that if this draft law is adopted, it will harm civil society organizations working to improve the lives of Georgian citizens, lead Georgia away from the European path, and restrict independent media organizations working to provide access to high-quality information for Georgians.”

However, Miller did not give a clear answer on whether the US could impose any sanctions against Georgia if the law is adopted:

This is still a draft law, and it has not yet been adopted, so today I do not want to discuss possible consequences and possible steps we can take…”

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.

US State Department on Russian law

Most read

1

Georgia: 35 years since April 9 tragedy, when Soviet army massacred peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 1-5 April, 2024

3

Do we need Russian peacekeepers? Debates spark in Azerbaijan

4

"Armenia is Europe, period": Discussion on Euro-Integration in Parliament

5

"Armenia provided with safety cushions" - Opinion on the Brussels meeting

6

"Baku's recent moves' motives are Middle East-bound." Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews