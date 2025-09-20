Britain sanctions Georgia’s ex-prosecutor general and pro-Russian businessman

Britain sanctions Georgia’s ex-prosecutor general

The UK has imposed sanctions on former Georgian prosecutor general Otar Partskhaladze and businessman Levan Vasadze for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to the British government, their assets in the UK will be frozen, they are banned from entering the country, and restrictions have been placed on trust services linked to them.

Sanctions also hit two oil tankers that unloaded Russian crude in a Georgian port. London says the vessels are part of the Kremlin’s “shadow fleet” — ageing and unsafe ships used to sustain Russia’s energy revenues. They are now barred from UK ports and from being registered under the British flag.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on Aeza International, which provided cyber services for Russian disinformation campaigns, and on HeliCo Group, a transport-sector company.

“The UK has announced new sanctions targeting Georgia-linked supporters of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. As Russia’s war footing weakens, the Kremlin is increasingly looking to proxies in third countries to support its war and propaganda operations, including in Georgia. Two oil tankers have been sanctioned for transporting Russian oil to the Georgian port of Batumi, as part of the ‘shadow fleet’– a collection of decrepit and dangerous vessels used by the Kremlin in a desperate attempt to cling onto their energy revenues, the number one source of funding for the illegal war in Ukraine. These ships will now be barred from entering UK ports and will be refused access to the UK Ship Register. Georgian politician and media mogul Levan Vasadze is targeted for using his platforms to pump out pro-Russian disinformation. Businessman, Otar Partskhaladze, who has extensive links to Russia and to the highest levels of the Georgian Dream party is also sanctioned”, – the British government said in a statement.

UK Europe minister Stephen Doughty said they were cutting off “another lifeline by targeting and deterring those in Georgia who provide support for Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine”.

“The Kremlin must be in no doubt: the UK will continue to expose the shadowy networks propping up Putin,” he said.

The UK government added that it remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine, pledging an additional €142m for its energy infrastructure and signing a 100-year partnership agreement.

On 14 September 2023, the US imposed sanctions on Otar Partskhaladze over his business activities and cooperation with Russia’s FSB.

