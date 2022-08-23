Borders of Azerbaijan to remain closed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended a special quarantine measure against the coronavirus pandemic for another two months until November 1, 2022. The country’s land borders with neighboring states will remain closed. Authorities cite the risk of spreading the virus, but doctor Azer Behbudov does not agree.

Of restrictions introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, only the ban on entry and exit from the country through land borders remains. The borders of Azerbaijan have been closed since March 2020.

Expert’s comment

According to Doctor Azer Behbudov, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is stable:

“From 400 to 500 new cases of infection are recorded per day. Only once this number reached 700, but then again decreased to the specified limit.

“It is quite difficult to guess what will happen in a month. But if we speak purely theoretically, autumn is the season of viral diseases, and a new outbreak of the coronavirus is possible.

The doctor also questioned the expediency of keeping the country’s land borders closed due to the risk of spreading viral diseases:

“I do not believe that closed borders ensure the sterility of the population in terms of viral diseases. If we look at the statistics of new coronavirus infections in neighboring countries, where the borders have been open for a long time, we will not see any particular difference.

“It is logical to think that by closing the land borders, the Azerbaijani government was not able to achieve the desired result.”

Behbudov also responded to JAMnews’ question about the possibility of reintroducing quarantine restrictions in the country:

“In the conditions of a nationwide economic crisis, it is very risky to announce strict quarantine restrictions, which we have seen for the last two years. So I the government will get by only with a decision on the mandatory wearing of medical masks in closed rooms, and maybe on the street.”

The doctor is also skeptical of a mandatory fourth vaccine against the coronavirus:

“Quite recently, the World Health Organization stated that it is not recommended to be vaccinated against the coronavirus more than three times. So a fourth vaccine should not be mandatory. I think that will not happen.”

