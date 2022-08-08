fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Day of Ashura in Azerbaijan: for the first time in three years without restrictions - PHOTO REPORT

messenger vk-black email copy print

Ashura in Azerbaijan

For the first time in three years, Ashura was celebrated today in Azerbaijan without any restrictions. On this day of mourning for Shia Muslims, tens of thousands of believers honored the memory of martyrs who died in the seventh century.

Last year, Ashura was held with some relaxed restrictions. Only those with a COVID passport were allowed into mosque.

Today, tens of thousands of faithful filled the streets of Azerbaijani cities to honor the memory of the martyrs who died in the seventh century.

On the streets next to Mashedi Dadash Mosque. Baku, August 8, 2022

The Caucasian Muslim Board, as in previous years, called on people to donate blood on Ashura at points organized for the purpose.

Seventy-three year old Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade donated blood, though the WHO does not recommend donating blood to people over 65 years old.

The history of Ashura

Ashura is the tenth day and culmination of the Muharram month of mourning, when Shiite Muslims mourn Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and his companions who died in battle against Yazid, the son of the Caliph Mu’awiyah. This event took place in 680 near the city of Kerbala, a holy city for Muslims located in modern-day Iraq.

After the death of Hussein, the Muslim world splint into two branches – Shiites, or supporters of Hussein; and Sunnis, followers of Yazid. This split still exists, perpetually giving rise to many conflicts. Accordingly, Ashura is considered a day of mourning only among Shiites.

The Sunnis also celebrate it, but in a different way and for a different reason. According to the Qur’an, the creation of heaven, earth, the angels and the first man falls on this day — as will the end of the world.

Most read

1

Putin-Erdogan negotiations: agreements on the region and risks for Armenia. Opinion

2

August, 2008. Chronology of the war over South Ossetia in facts and photos

3

Sharing classroom with your ‘enemy’: how Armenians and Azeris study together in Tbilisi

4

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

5

“No one is ready to lighten Russia's burden”: on the Russian peacekeeper mandate in Nagorno-Karabakh

6

"Dedaena" Bar in Tbilisi comes under Russian cyberattack because of its "visa" policy

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews