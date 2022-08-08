Ashura in Azerbaijan

For the first time in three years, Ashura was celebrated today in Azerbaijan without any restrictions. On this day of mourning for Shia Muslims, tens of thousands of believers honored the memory of martyrs who died in the seventh century.

Last year, Ashura was held with some relaxed restrictions. Only those with a COVID passport were allowed into mosque.

On the streets next to Mashedi Dadash Mosque. Baku, August 8, 2022

The Caucasian Muslim Board, as in previous years, called on people to donate blood on Ashura at points organized for the purpose.

Seventy-three year old Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade donated blood, though the WHO does not recommend donating blood to people over 65 years old.

Azərbaycanda Aşura günü ilə əlaqədar ənənəvi qanvermə aksiyası keçirilir.

73 yaşlı şeyxülislam Allahşükür Paşazadə də aksiyaya qoşulub. pic.twitter.com/0pVePtV6br — CAM Xəbər (@CAMXbr) August 8, 2022

The history of Ashura

Ashura is the tenth day and culmination of the Muharram month of mourning, when Shiite Muslims mourn Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and his companions who died in battle against Yazid, the son of the Caliph Mu’awiyah. This event took place in 680 near the city of Kerbala, a holy city for Muslims located in modern-day Iraq.

After the death of Hussein, the Muslim world splint into two branches – Shiites, or supporters of Hussein; and Sunnis, followers of Yazid. This split still exists, perpetually giving rise to many conflicts. Accordingly, Ashura is considered a day of mourning only among Shiites.

The Sunnis also celebrate it, but in a different way and for a different reason. According to the Qur’an, the creation of heaven, earth, the angels and the first man falls on this day — as will the end of the world.