Coronavirus deaths in Georgia

According to the National Center for Disease Control of Georgia, six people have died from coronavirus over the past week, with 12,595 new cases confirmed.

Between August 14 and 21, 74,171 tests were administereed in the country, with a seven-day positive test rate of 16.98%.

There are no grounds for restrictions in the country, Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said.

“I want to reassure the population that there is no reason for unrest and stress. Those who need treatment in the hospital, we are ready to treat in the hospital, and those who, depending on severity and risk, need a specific medicine for the treatment of COVID such as Paxlovide, we have it. Also, those who wish can get vaccinated, as we offer various types of vaccines,” the minister said.

According to Azarashvili, there are cases of infection, but they are quite manageable and at a minimum level. He says, moreover, that unlike other countries, there is no sharp increase in Georgia:

“If we compare absolute numbers, while a week ago we had an average of 100 daily cases, now we have 500. That’s it. In a country of 3,700,000 people.”

According to the Ministry of Health, statistics on coronavirus – number of new cases, incidence rate, percentage of positive results, deaths – are compiled weekly and published once a week on Tuesday.

At this point, wearing a mask in Georgia is mandatory only in medical institutions. The restriction has also been lifted on public transport.

Since the spread of coronavirus in the country, 1,735,682 cases of infection have been officially confirmed, of which 16,889 people have died, and 1,692,387 have recovered.

Coronavirus deaths in Georgia