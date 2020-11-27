Berdzor city in Karabakh to remain Armenian, evacuation of residents stopped

Residents of the town of Berdzor (Lachin) in Karabakh breathed a sigh of relief today, after days of panic wondering whether they could stay or would have to leave the city per the trilateral truce signed on November 9 between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Not even local authorities were clear, but the final answer came in today on November 27: local residents will remain, and evacuation has come to an end.

In recent days, local residents had been quoted by Armenian media saying they had been warned about the need to collect their property and leave the city, as it would be coming under the control of Azerbaijan.

According to a trilateral statement signed on November 9, Armenia must hand over the Kashatash (Lachin region) to the Azerbaijani side on December 1. At the same time, it is stipulated that the Armenian side will retain the Lachin corridor, which will ensure the connection of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.



The residents of Berdzor were worried that they would have to leave their homes and would not have enough time to pack. Later a message appeared on the page of the Kashatagh (Lachin) district that none of the residents needed to leave the city until November 30.

But very soon this message was removed, which confused people even more. Then the head of the Kashatagh region administration Mushegh Alaverdyan recommended that the residents of the city of Berdzor collect their property and leave the city:

“I gave the order because we have had a bad experience in the southern section. People will be evacuated. When everything is clear, there will be an opportunity, they will return.” And by noon on November 27, the evacuation of local residents in the communities of Berdzor, Aghavno-Sus, Kashatagh district was stopped. Head of Administration Mushegh Alaverdyan said that these settlements will remain Armenian.

“At the moment, without specifying, I can say that the agreements have changed, we received security guarantees. Under my direct responsibility, we stopped the evacuation in these settlements and remain in place,” said Alaverdyan.