More than 11,000 people return to homes in Nagorno-Karabakh



Local residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, who were forced to flee to Armenia during the war, are now returning to their homes. Since November 14, the number of those who have returned home has already reached more than 11,000..

Another convoy of buses with IDPs left Yerevan for Karabakh on November 23. 32 buses delivered about 1300 people to the main square of Stepanakert.

The movement of buses on the territory of Karabakh was carried out accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police, who were introduced into the conflict zone following the November 10 truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan.