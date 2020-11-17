Video - Armenians say goodbye to shrines, territories to be transferred to Azerbaijan

The video was shot in the Kalbajar region (adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh), which should be brought under the control of Azerbaijan on November 25, and is now hastily being abandoned by the Armenians living there.

Part of the video is from the ancient monastery of Dadivank, where pilgrims are going to from Armenia to say goodbye, as they probably won’t have an opportunity to visit it soon again.

The 45-day “second Karabakh war” was stopped on November 10 after Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement. Russian peacekeepers have been brought into the region.