Fires in Azerbaijan’s shopping centres

Fires in Azerbaijan’s shopping centres have raised public and media concerns for many years. A consistent pattern is the lack of transparency, with investigation results either not made public or remaining inconclusive.

The latest incident occurred at the well-known Karvan shopping centre in the city of Sumgait. Reports say the fire began in the “Zhale 94” retail unit and rapidly spread through a significant part of the complex early in the morning.

Although the results of the investigation have not been disclosed, the fire has, as usual, been attributed to faulty electrical wiring.

Particular attention was drawn to the 2019 fire in the 8th kilometre district of Baku, which led to the destruction of the Diglas shopping centre. At the time, media reports claimed the centre belonged to Anar Mahmudov, the son of former national security minister Eldar Mahmudov.

Property linked to former minister’s family and public suspicion

Fire at Diglas shopping centre | photo: Meydan TV

The Diglas shopping centre attracted attention not only for its commercial significance but also due to its political connections. Local outlets such as Axar.az and Musavat.com reported after the incident that the centre belonged to the family of Eldar Mahmudov.

According to some sources, the nearby “8th Kilometre” market had been seized years earlier by the Ministry of National Security, which was headed by Mahmudov at the time.

These claims were confirmed by a businessman from that period, Salman Safarov, as well as by convicted senior officers of the Ministry of National Security, including Akif Chovdarov, in their court testimonies.

Following the fire, an investigative commission was formed on the orders of the Prime Minister. However, to this day, no public report has been released regarding its findings. The cause of the fire and whether anyone was held accountable remain unknown — despite hundreds of entrepreneurs losing their goods and the economy suffering significant damage.

Current state of the Diglas shopping centre | Photo: Trend

New construction work is currently under way on the site where the Diglas shopping centre once stood.

Amid this, the Nizami District Executive Authority of Baku has stated that the site is privately owned. As a result, the authority has declined to comment further.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture reported that on 10 December 2024, Baku’s Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning, operating under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, issued a construction permit for a five-storey, non-residential commercial complex covering 3,200 square metres at the same location.

Political context and fall of Eldar Mahmudov

Eldar Mahmudov was dismissed from his post in October 2015. His removal became a major event on Azerbaijan’s political scene, following years of internal conflict, corruption scandals, and the dismantling of structures known as the “MNS gang” that had taken root within the state.

At the time, the banking sector was abuzz with allegations of embezzlement of state funds by Mahmudov’s brother-in-law — then-head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Jahangir Hajiyev — and members of his family.

President Ilham Aliyev, without naming individuals, harshly criticised crimes committed by relatives of state officials and the protection extended to them by those in power during high-level meetings of the period. Media interpreted this as a veiled accusation directed at Eldar Mahmudov. Just days later, the arrests of Mahmudov and his associates began.

Diglas fire and systemic coincidences

One theory circulating in public opinion is that the Diglas fire was not merely a technical accident but part of a broader process aimed at weakening the economic structures associated with the former minister’s family. Official bodies have neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

Although plans were announced to construct a new shopping centre on the site following the fire, no investigation findings have been made public. Nor has there been any official denial of links between Eldar Mahmudov or his son and the property.

Other fires: cases with unclear causes

The vague outcomes of investigations into these incidents — and, in some cases, the apparent handling of property and reconstruction processes in favour of the ruling family — raise further questions. Due to a lack of transparency, these assumptions are neither officially confirmed nor denied.

However, observations suggest that the economic activity taking place in these areas after the fires tends to serve the interests of specific economic groups rather than the public good.

Fire at Sadarak market in 2020 | Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations

In recent years, numerous fires have been recorded at the Sadarak shopping centre. Between 2016 and 2020 alone, six separate incidents occurred. Most were attributed to electrical short circuits, warehouse stock ignitions, or technical malfunctions. However, the results of the investigations into any of these cases have never been made public.

A series of fires attracted particular attention: one in February 2019, followed by the blaze at Diglas in March, another in August at Sadarak again, as well as incidents at markets in Bina, Baksovet, EuroHome, and the 3rd Microdistrict.

There have also been no official statements or investigation results regarding the major fire at the Karvan shopping centre.

Among circulating rumours is the claim that Karvan belonged to Ziya Mammadov, the former head of the now-defunct Ministry of Transport.

Another point to note is that both the Karvan shopping centre and the Bravo supermarket are located on Sulh Street. However, in recent years, reports of fires have consistently involved Karvan, while Bravo has remained unaffected.

shortcomings in safety systems;

weaknesses in oversight mechanisms;

or simple negligence.

Karvan shopping centre | Photo: xeberle.com

In any case, the relevant authorities should take these incidents under control, carry out transparent investigations, and clarify all unclear points for the public. However, none of these steps have been taken in recent years.

The lack of investigations into such a series of incidents — along with the pattern of fires affecting similar types of properties — has fuelled suspicions that these blazes may be linked to the emergence of new economic interests among certain influential groups in these areas. Though no official documents have confirmed this.

Economic and legal gaps behind fires

Experts link the frequent fires at commercial properties both to poor technical safety measures and to a lack of transparency regarding insurance and property ownership.

Natig Jafarli, economist and chairman of the ReAl Party, notes that in many cases, retail spaces are rented out without formal contracts. Due to the absence of official agreements, neither the premises nor the goods stored within are insured. This makes it impossible to assess damages or provide compensation in the event of a fire.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted this issue during the Diglas fire, urging business owners to insure their property. However, in the years since, little meaningful progress has been made.

Law exists, but transparency does not

According to Azerbaijan’s 1997 Law on Fire Safety, the State Fire Supervision Service is responsible for investigating and determining the causes of fires. However, there is no legal requirement to present these findings to the public. As a result, key facts often remain in the shadows, even after incidents that provoke widespread public concern.

In conclusion

The Diglas case left a mark not only on Azerbaijan’s economic landscape but also on its recent political history. Yet it is not an isolated case. The lack of publicly disclosed investigation results regarding the fires at Sadarak, Karvan, and other shopping centres increases the likelihood that these events are unfolding within a broader context — shaped by economic interests and shifting political power dynamics.

Preventing such incidents in the future will require more than stricter legislation; it will demand stronger mechanisms for transparency and accountability to the public.

Well-known companies owned by members of the ruling family, particularly in the food and retail sectors, have been expanding during this period, increasing the number of shops and outlets across the country. Here, competition seems to develop not along economic lines, but in the context of recurring fires. One notable trend is that no fires have been reported in supermarkets owned by the ruling family — a point that, while unproven, raises serious questions.