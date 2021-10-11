Azerbaijan calls on citizens to get a shot of Covid-19 vaccine booster

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan issued a statement calling on certain categories of citizens of the country to be vaccinated with the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This dose is optional and no changes are planned in the rules for obtaining a COVID passport in regards to it.

Appeal from the Ministry of Health

“The presence of the more infectious delta strain requires an increased fight against the virus. In addition, seasonal changes in weather also increase the risk of a new wave of the pandemic”, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health said in a statement released on October 11.

The agency notes that studies show a decrease in the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines over time.

“It is necessary to introduce a third (booster) dose to enhance the body’s immunity to disease. This process has already started in Turkey, China, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Russia, Spain, Switzerland.

Taking into account the results of the latest scientific research and the mutation of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health calls on citizens who are at risk or have chronic diseases, health workers, as well as people over 50 years old who have already received the first two doses of the vaccine, to make a booster dose of the drug”, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also added that all vaccines registered in Azerbaijan can be used as the third dose.

The third dose is optional

From October 1, 2021, throughout Azerbaijan, only those who have a COVID passport are allowed to enter enclosed public facilities. This electronic document is issued to people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine or have had an infection in the past six months.

Citizens and owners of establishments who violate these rules are subject to heavy fines.

A new statement from the Ministry of Health does not mention any changes in the rules for obtaining a COVID passport, and the third, booster dose of the vaccine is completely voluntary.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

Vaccination with four vaccines is now available in Azerbaijan – SinoVac, Pfizer, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. Only persons over 60 years of age can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

According to official information, as of October 10, 2021, 48.9% of the country’s total population was vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine. 41.1% of the population received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.