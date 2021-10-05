ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan to allow children over the age of 12 to get vaccinated against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan allowed children over the age of 12 to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The report notes that the decision was made taking into account the official approvals of international organizations in relation to the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccination of children is voluntary and will be used for medical reasons, as well as with the permission of both parents.

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on permission to vaccinate children over 12 years of age against COVID-19 infection.

“Given the epidemiological situation, as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for the Pfizer vaccine, the Department of Health’s Medical Scientific Council decided:

Pfizer mRNT (“Comirnaty”) vaccine is permitted for children over 12-15 years of age for appropriate medical reasons and with the permission of both parents;

Vaccination of children over 12-15 years old will be carried out in a centralized manner in the Baku Health Center”, the ministry said in a statement.

The operational situation on the spread of COVID-19 infection in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia can be found here.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

Currently, vaccination with four vaccines is available in Azerbaijan – SinoVac, Pfizer, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca. Only persons over 60 years of age can get vaccinated with the latter.

According to official information, as of October 4, 2021, 48.1% of the total population of the country were vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine. 39.3% of the population received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

From October 1, 2021, only persons vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine are allowed to enter institutions located in enclosed spaces throughout the territory of Azerbaijan. Citizens and owners of establishments that violate these rules are subject to heavy fines.

