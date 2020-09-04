Azerbaijan - more than 36,000 cases, Armenia - more than 44,000, Georgia - more than 1,500
-
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 167 190 28 Total cases 36,899 44,461 1,596 New deaths +3 +4 0 Total deaths 541 891 19 Recovered 34,264 39,257 1,294
-
Abkhazia reports record number of coronavirus cases
Abkhazia had a record number of COVID-19 infections in a single day on September 1. Based on the results of testing conducted on 194 people, 29 new cases of infection were identified. The previous record of infections, which was recorded in mid-August, was 26.
• Several teachers were found to have contracted COVID-19
-
Georgia records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since April
38 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Georgia.
This is a record number for the country. Prior to that, the highest daily number was recorded on April 16, when 34 cases of COVID-19 were detected in 24 hours.
-
19 prisoners, 5 workers infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijani prison
Gobustan Prison in Azerbaijan, where many of those sentenced to life imprisonment serve their time along with political prisoners, has become a coronavirus hotspot.
The prisoners’ families state that they do not believe the promises the government has made about the epidemiological measures that they have taken.
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, June-August, 2020