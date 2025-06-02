Azerbaijan: 63 people detained at Justice for Elgun protest

63 people detained at Baku protest

Participants of the protest held under the slogan “Justice for Elgun Ibrahimov,” planned outside the “28 May” metro station, were detained and taken to the Nasimi District Police Department. Reports say the number of detainees stands at 63.

Elgun Ibrahimov was a 17-year-old school student who died under mysterious circumstances. He was found in critical condition in an abandoned dormitory in Ganja and later died in hospital. Pro-government media outlets circulated the version that he had taken his own life. However, his family insists he did not commit suicide, but was beaten to death. An official statement claimed Elgun died from injuries sustained after falling from a height. A protest under the slogan “Justice for Elgun Ibrahimov” was scheduled for 1 June in the city centre.

“They were forced to hand over passwords, had their social media accounts accessed, and their fingerprints taken.”

Elgun Ibrahimov | Photo: personal archive

“A stranger messaged me from a fake Instagram account: ‘You’re too active and bold in the comments, don’t make problems for yourself’ — it felt like a threat. I think it might have been the police,” said a social media user who asked to remain anonymous in a comment to JAMnews.

She also noted that accounts featuring photos of police officers and the Interior Ministry logo continue to message activists.

In her statement, she reported that people who were simply near the “28 May” metro station and appeared “suspicious” to the police were detained and taken to the Nasimi District Police Department. Among those detained, she said, were minors.

“All those detained had their phones taken — including my friend. Their passwords were confiscated, their social media accounts accessed, and their fingerprints recorded. The authorities are trying to identify anyone who discussed the protest. Many are receiving fake subscription requests. Those who posted videos from the protest site are being placed under administrative arrest.”

Context

For some time now, various claims have been circulating on social media alleging that the Prosecutor’s Office is failing to conduct a serious investigation into the circumstances surrounding Elgun Ibrahimov’s death.

Meanwhile, several activists have been distributing leaflets with information about Elgun’s case — posting them around the city and handing them out in public. For this activity, civil activist Nidjat Amiraslanov was detained and sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest.

Among the theories being circulated is the allegation that Elgun’s death was a murder committed by police officers.