Georgian Dream slams the UK

The political council of Georgian Dream declared on January 16 that if the UK imposes sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, it would mean “the deep state has infiltrated there as well, reducing the UK to the level of Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, and the European Parliament — an exclusively tragic event.“

The council expressed outrage that “the leader of the ruling party, which liberated Georgia from authoritarian rule and brought democratic reforms to the country, is being threatened with sanctions without any grounds.”

The statement also criticized the UK government, saying it is “astonishing how the traditions established in England as far back as the 13th and 17th centuries have been entirely forgotten and trampled in the 21st century.“

On January 13, UK Member of Parliament James McCleary, a Liberal Democrat, submitted a proposal to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party. The proposal is non-binding.

The draft resolution states that the House of Commons:

Expresses deep concern at the suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process and the increasing use of excessive force against peaceful protesters;

Condemns the role of Bidzina Ivanishvili in undermining democracy and facilitating Russian influence in Georgia;

Notes the United States has imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili and calls on the UK Government to do the same to demonstrate a firm stance against democratic backsliding;

Urges a review of the UK’s strategic partnership with Georgia and closer coordination with EU partners to counter Russian interference;

Reaffirms support for the Georgian people’s democratic aspirations.

The statement reads:

“Georgian society knows well that historically, the United Kingdom has stood out as a strong, sovereign, and progressive state where the rule of law and fundamental human rights have evolved.

It was in England that key procedural rights, such as the right to a fair trial, were established — requiring proper judicial proceedings and reliable evidence before passing a verdict.

It is astonishing that principles understood in England as early as the 13th and 17th centuries have been completely forgotten and trampled by the British government in the 21st century.

We recall the five unjust and disgraceful anti-Georgian resolutions by the European Parliament, which demanded sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and the release of criminals.

We recall the unjust and disgraceful Ukrainian sanctions against Georgian politicians, officials, and their families — imposed without any facts or evidence.

We recall the anti-Georgian decisions by Lithuania and Estonia to sanction Georgian politicians and high-ranking officials, also lacking any factual basis or evidence.

It is deeply troubling that a country like the United Kingdom has now become yet another tool of the ‘deep state,’ also known as the global war party, just as has happened with Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, and the European Parliament.

Today, without any grounds, sanctions are being threatened against the leader of Georgia’s ruling party, who liberated the country from authoritarian rule, achieved a democratic transition, ended the systematic practice of killings and torture, eradicated business racketeering, media takeovers, and election fraud in Georgia.

Sanctions are being threatened against a leader who maintained 12 years of uninterrupted peace in the country and tripled its economy.

If the United Kingdom imposes sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, it will vividly demonstrate that the “deep state” has reduced the UK to the level of Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, and the European Parliament — an outcome that, considering the UK’s historical legacy, should be regarded as deeply tragic.

If sanctions are imposed, the UK’s credibility as a state based on the rule of law and fundamental human rights will be irretrievably lost.

However, given that the “deep state,” or the global war party, has already condemned many nations to physical destruction and moral collapse, the decline of the United Kingdom is a far less tragic event,” the statement reads.”

Sanctions imposed on Georgian Dream members

The Georgian Dream government faces a severe crisis both domestically and internationally, with mass protests ongoing for 50 days over the country’s deviation from its constitutionally declared path of EU integration.

● The United States imposed financial sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the informal ruler of Georgia. His name appears on the OFAC list as part of sanctions against Russia. Under these sanctions, all assets owned or controlled by Ivanishvili in the US, including those involving US citizens, are frozen.

● Over 110 Georgian Dream officials and their family members are now barred from entering the US, affecting several hundred Georgian citizens in total.

● Hundreds of individuals holding Georgian diplomatic passports are barred from entering the European Union with these passports.

● Six Georgian nationals, including four high-ranking officials, have been added to the Magnitsky List, leading to strict financial sanctions that freeze all their assets, shares, and financial accounts.

● Over 40 individuals are sanctioned by Baltic states, while 19 are under personal sanctions by Ukraine, 5 by the UK, and 9 by Germany.

● Some officials, including Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, face sanctions from all these countries and are also on the Magnitsky List.

The sanctions signify increasing international pressure on Georgian Dream amidst ongoing protests and criticism of its governance.

